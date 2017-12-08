Menu
If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, you’re seriously missing out. It’s nearly every appliance you use all the time — pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warming pan — in one.


We love the Instant Pot for its versatility. You can even cook a whole chicken in one in just 30 minutes! And the benefits don’t stop there; Rare partner Clark.com profiled a woman who lost 125 pounds and saved $200 a month, thanks to her Instant Pot!

Still not convinced? What if we told you that you can even make candy in it?

The Instant Pot makes it a breeze to whip up a batch of homemade Tootsie Rolls. Why make your own (as opposed to buying a bag at the grocery store)? This way, you can control exactly what goes in them — no corn syrup here!

You will need:

  • 2 cups chocolate chips (either milk chocolate or semisweet)
  • ½ cup honey
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup white chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

This recipe takes advantage of the Instant Pot’s slow cook and sauté settings. Find it at MyRecipes.com.

And go get an Instant Pot! You’ll thank yourself for it.

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
