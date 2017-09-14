Oreo crust, cheesecake middle, chocolate topping — the dessert of your dreams is finally here
Food and drink

It looks like something you’d order at the Cheesecake Factory, but this layered chocolate cheesecake with Oreo crust comes from your own kitchen — and it’s no bake!

When we found this Yummiest Food recipe, we knew we’d become obsessed with it. We just know you’ll love it too!

You will need:

Crust

  • 2½ cups Oreo crumbs
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Cheesecake filling


  • 32 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 10 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Chocolate topping

  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Get the full recipe from Yummiest Food.

More of our favorite Oreo-based treats

