If you ever have leftover steak in your house, here’s the perfect thing to do with it

Steak leftovers are probably rare in your house, but sometimes there might be a half serving uneaten at the end of a meal. If you usually stuff yourself to finish it, next time, save it and make this delicious steak nacho recipe instead.

If you don’t have any cooked steak on hand and want to make this recipe, use skirt steak. It’s not too expensive, and it’s delicious in this recipe.





Remember, you can always adjust the proportions of the recipe to suit the amount of steak you do have.

Here’s what you’ll need:

around 72 tortilla chips

1 pound skirt steak or top round, cut into 1-inch strips or chopped into cubes (or whatever you have left over)

1-2 teaspoons Adobo all-purpose seasoning with cumin

salt and pepper

1 teaspoon canola or vegetable oil

15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

3-4 cups shredded cheese

Jar of pickled jalapeño slices, drained

chopped cilantro, for garnish

sliced scallions, for garnish

sour cream

guacamole

salsa

