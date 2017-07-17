Here’s all the proof you need that Mexican food can be both irresistibly cheesy AND low-carb

In case you haven’t noticed, we love Mexican food.

But all those delicious carbs can wreak havoc on our waistlines — not to mention put us to sleep!

Never fear, Mexican food lovers. We found a dish that’s delicious and very low in those pesky carbohydrates. This is one enchilada you’ll never feel guilty about inhaling.

Instead of tortillas, this dish lovingly cradles its ingredients in super healthy spaghetti squash.





You will need:

1 spaghetti squash

1½ cups chicken breast, cooked and shredded

½ cup green enchilada sauce

1 green onion, thinly sliced

4-ounce can diced green chiles

½ cup frozen corn, defrosted

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped (optional)

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup shredded cheese (sharp cheddar or Monterey Jack — chef’s choice!)

Get the full recipe from Recipe Runner.

