Here’s all the proof you need that Mexican food can be both irresistibly cheesy AND low-carb
Recipe Runner
Food and drink

Here’s all the proof you need that Mexican food can be both irresistibly cheesy AND low-carb

Article will continue after advertisement

In case you haven’t noticed, we love Mexican food.

But all those delicious carbs can wreak havoc on our waistlines — not to mention put us to sleep!

Never fear, Mexican food lovers. We found a dish that’s delicious and very low in those pesky carbohydrates. This is one enchilada you’ll never feel guilty about inhaling.

RELATED: Kick off summer with a festive taco party — here’s how to set up the perfect buffet

Instead of tortillas, this dish lovingly cradles its ingredients in super healthy spaghetti squash.


You will need:

  • 1 spaghetti squash
  • 1½ cups chicken breast, cooked and shredded
  • ½ cup green enchilada sauce
  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced
  • 4-ounce can diced green chiles
  • ½ cup frozen corn, defrosted
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped (optional)
  • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup shredded cheese (sharp cheddar or Monterey Jack — chef’s choice!)

Get the full recipe from Recipe Runner.

More of our Mexican favorites:

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement