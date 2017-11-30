If you’re tired of the same old chicken noodle soup recipe, try this delicious Mexican chicken soup instead.
Swap out the carrots and celery for tomatoes and peppers. You could always throw in some rice and black beans for another layer of flavor.
Once the soup is cooked, the real fun is in the toppings. Choose your favorite combination or experiment for a new flavor in every bowl.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the soup:
- ½ medium white onion
- 1 poblano pepper
- 2 cloves garlic
- olive oil
- 1 pound chicken
- 2 13.5 oz cans diced tomatoes
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 64 oz. chicken broth
For the toppings:
- green onions
- shredded cheese
- lime wedges
- avocados
- radishes
- cilantro
- tortilla strips