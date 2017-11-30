If you’re tired of the same old chicken noodle soup recipe, try this delicious Mexican chicken soup instead.

Swap out the carrots and celery for tomatoes and peppers. You could always throw in some rice and black beans for another layer of flavor.





Once the soup is cooked, the real fun is in the toppings. Choose your favorite combination or experiment for a new flavor in every bowl.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the soup:

½ medium white onion

1 poblano pepper

2 cloves garlic

olive oil

1 pound chicken

2 13.5 oz cans diced tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

64 oz. chicken broth

For the toppings: