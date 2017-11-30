Menu
etm poppies Read this Next

I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches -- but I think it made them taste even better
Advertisement

If you’re tired of the same old chicken noodle soup recipe, try this delicious Mexican chicken soup instead.

Swap out the carrots and celery for tomatoes and peppers. You could always throw in some rice and black beans for another layer of flavor.


RELATED: She turns her leftover rotisserie chicken into a delicious, kid-approved spicy tortilla soup

Once the soup is cooked, the real fun is in the toppings. Choose your favorite combination or experiment for a new flavor in every bowl.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the soup:

  • ½ medium white onion
  • 1 poblano pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • olive oil
  • 1 pound chicken
  • 2 13.5 oz cans diced tomatoes
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 64 oz. chicken broth

For the toppings:

  • green onions
  • shredded cheese
  • lime wedges
  • avocados
  • radishes
  • cilantro
  • tortilla strips
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers

You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

If you love fall flavors, you’ve got to try this sweet potato pound cake
Food and drink

If you love fall flavors, you’ve got to try this sweet potato pound cake

,
I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches — but I think it made them taste even better
Food and drink

I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches — but I think it made them taste even better

,
These 5 add-ins will take your leftover mashed potatoes to the next level
Food and drink

These 5 add-ins will take your leftover mashed potatoes to the next level

,
We finally found the secret to easily cleaning your waffle iron
Food and drink

We finally found the secret to easily cleaning your waffle iron

,
Advertisement