Kick-start your fall with this easy and delicious no-bake pumpkin cheesecake lasagna

A quick debate: Should pumpkin be restricted to autumn, or is it acceptable to eat all year long?

Honestly, we’d make this no-bake pumpkin cheesecake lasagna any time.

It has an Oreo base, pumpkin and cream cheese layers, and whipped topping. What could be better?

While the recipe calls for Pumpkin Spice Oreos, they aren’t always easy to find. You can use Nilla wafers or just all Golden Oreos instead. Pumpkin spice instant pudding can be bought online if it’s not available in stores.





You will need:

15 Golden Oreos

15 Pumpkin Spice Oreos

½ cup salted butter, melted

½ cup butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1½ cups powdered sugar

16 ounces whipped topping

2 boxes pumpkin spice instant pudding

3 cups milk

¼ cup shaved white chocolate

Get the full recipe at Incredible Recipes from Heaven.

