6-ingredient, no-bake Reese’s peanut butter bars will make you the star of any bake sale

The magical combination of chocolate and peanut butter gets a serious upgrade with this easy treat.

If you need a dessert in a pinch, or maybe something to bring to a bake sale, look no further than these no-bake Reese’s peanut butter bars from Yummiest Food. They only have six ingredients, plus the topping — Reese’s Pieces!

Best of all, they only take a few minutes to prepare. The hardest part is waiting for them to set in the fridge!





You will need:

Peanut butter bars

2 cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs

1 cup butter, melted

1 cup peanut butter

1½ cups powdered sugar

Chocolate topping

1½ cups semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons peanut butter

Topping

½ cup mini Reese’s Pieces

Get the full recipe from Yummiest Food.

