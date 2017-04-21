Forget the Unicorn Frappuccino — we’re all about this gorgeous no-bake unicorn cake

The colorful, sparkly Unicorn Frappuccino has been everywhere lately. (Rare’s own Kendall Trammell tried it so you don’t have to.)

If you want to keep the unicorn trend going long after Starbucks stops offering the sugary treat, whip up this easy yet impressive frozen unicorn cake.

A store-bought pound cake makes this a no-bake recipe, and you get to decide the flavors of sorbet (or ice cream — why not?!) you use. Just keep in mind that it takes several hours to prepare, as the cake needs to re-freeze between layers.





Once the cake is finished, frost it with whipped cream and add some sprinkles. If you really want to emphasize the unicorn side of the cake, top it with some “horns” — the bottoms of ice cream cones!