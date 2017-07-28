Satisfy a sweet tooth in one minute flat with this simple and super delicious mug cupcake

We love a good cupcake, but gourmet ones are expensive, and grocery store treats don’t always come cheap, either.

So we were thrilled to find this BuzzFeed Food recipe for a funfetti mug cupcake. The ingredients are basic (you probably already have all of them at home), and the cooking time is a mere minute.

Don’t forget to top your finished cupcake with icing (may we suggest our favorite buttercream?) and more sprinkles!

You will need:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 large egg



2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup sugar

6 tablespoons self-rising flour

Pinch of salt

Sprinkles!

