Satisfy a sweet tooth in one minute flat with this simple and super delicious mug cupcake

We love a good cupcake, but gourmet ones are expensive, and grocery store treats don’t always come cheap, either.

So we were thrilled to find this BuzzFeed Food recipe for a funfetti mug cupcake. The ingredients are basic (you probably already have all of them at home), and the cooking time is a mere minute.

Don’t forget to top your finished cupcake with icing (may we suggest our favorite buttercream?) and more sprinkles!

You will need:

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 large egg

  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 6 tablespoons self-rising flour
  • Pinch of salt
  • Sprinkles!

