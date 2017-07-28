Satisfy a sweet tooth in one minute flat with this simple and super delicious mug cupcake

We love a good cupcake, but gourmet ones are expensive, and grocery store treats don’t always come cheap, either.
So we were thrilled to find this BuzzFeed Food recipe for a funfetti mug cupcake. The ingredients are basic (you probably already have all of them at home), and the cooking time is a mere minute.
Don’t forget to top your finished cupcake with icing (may we suggest our favorite buttercream?) and more sprinkles!
You will need:
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup sugar
- 6 tablespoons self-rising flour
- Pinch of salt
- Sprinkles!
More microwave treats:
- Banana bread / oatmeal cookie dough / Nutella brownie
- Gooey chocolate brownie
- Cinnamon roll with homemade glaze
- Chocolate chip cookie
- An entire lemon cake