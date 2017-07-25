Food and drink

This cheesesteak quesadilla is the hot, gooey, extra cheesy snack of your dreams

We’ve never complained about a dish having too much cheese.

And when it comes to cheesy goodness, this extraordinary quesadilla definitely delivers.

RELATED: Philly cheesesteak sloppy joes taste just as good as they sound

It has everything we love about a Philly cheesesteak — steak, peppers, onions, and cheese, cheese, cheese — lovingly folded into a tortilla and cooked to perfection.

You will need:

  • 1 pound sirloin steak
  • Salt and pepper
  • Butter
  • 1 onion, diced

  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 4 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded
  • 4 ounces pepper Jack cheese, shredded
  • 4 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 green onions, diced
  • 4 large flour tortillas

Get the full written recipe from Cooking Panda.

And check out some of Elissa the Mom‘s favorite cheese-based recipes:

