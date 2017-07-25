This cheesesteak quesadilla is the hot, gooey, extra cheesy snack of your dreams

We’ve never complained about a dish having too much cheese.

And when it comes to cheesy goodness, this extraordinary quesadilla definitely delivers.

It has everything we love about a Philly cheesesteak — steak, peppers, onions, and cheese, cheese, cheese — lovingly folded into a tortilla and cooked to perfection.

You will need:

1 pound sirloin steak

Salt and pepper

Butter

1 onion, diced



1 green bell pepper, diced

½ cup mayonnaise

4 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded

4 ounces pepper Jack cheese, shredded

4 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded

2 green onions, diced

4 large flour tortillas

