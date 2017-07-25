This cheesesteak quesadilla is the hot, gooey, extra cheesy snack of your dreams

We’ve never complained about a dish having too much cheese.
And when it comes to cheesy goodness, this extraordinary quesadilla definitely delivers.
RELATED: Philly cheesesteak sloppy joes taste just as good as they sound
It has everything we love about a Philly cheesesteak — steak, peppers, onions, and cheese, cheese, cheese — lovingly folded into a tortilla and cooked to perfection.
You will need:
- 1 pound sirloin steak
- Salt and pepper
- Butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 4 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces pepper Jack cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 green onions, diced
- 4 large flour tortillas
Get the full written recipe from Cooking Panda.