Queen Elizabeth II never travels without this one thing — and you won’t believe what it is

Even Queen Elizabeth II has a sweet tooth.

According to a former staff member, the British monarch never travels without her favorite chocolate biscuit cake.

“This cake is probably the only one that is sent into the Royal dining room again and again until it has all gone,” said Chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the Royal Family for 15 years.

And the queen isn’t the only fan of this delicious treat. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love it so much, they served it at their wedding!





If you want to feast like a royal, the recipe for the cake can be found on McGrady’s website.