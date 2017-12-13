If you’re one of those people who can only eat foods that are aesthetically pleasing, have we got a treat for you!
Behold this red velvet fudge:
It’s a masterpiece. Fudge fans will love it. Red velvet fanatics will adore it. And it makes a beautiful centerpiece for your Christmas table.
RELATED: This 5-minute fudge wreath is the perfect treat for Christmas party hosts who hate baking
While it’s technically a Christmas treat, what’s stopping you from making this fudge from Hugs & Cookies XOXO year-round? We won’t tell…
You will need:
- 3 cups sugar
- ¾ cup butter
- ⅔ cup evaporated milk or half and half
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips
- 7 ounces marshmallow creme
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons red food coloring
Tip: The marble effect is created by swirling a knife through the fudge before it cools.
Get the full recipe from Hugs & Cookies XOXO.