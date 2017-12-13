If you’re one of those people who can only eat foods that are aesthetically pleasing, have we got a treat for you!

Behold this red velvet fudge:





It’s a masterpiece. Fudge fans will love it. Red velvet fanatics will adore it. And it makes a beautiful centerpiece for your Christmas table.

While it’s technically a Christmas treat, what’s stopping you from making this fudge from Hugs & Cookies XOXO year-round? We won’t tell…

You will need:

3 cups sugar

¾ cup butter

⅔ cup evaporated milk or half and half

12 ounces white chocolate chips

7 ounces marshmallow creme

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons red food coloring

Tip: The marble effect is created by swirling a knife through the fudge before it cools.

Get the full recipe from Hugs & Cookies XOXO.

