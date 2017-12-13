Menu
Miller high life champagne holiday bottles Read this Next

People are raving about Miller High Life's festive holiday bottle
Advertisement

If you’re one of those people who can only eat foods that are aesthetically pleasing, have we got a treat for you!

Behold this red velvet fudge:


(Hugs & Cookies XOXO)

It’s a masterpiece. Fudge fans will love it. Red velvet fanatics will adore it. And it makes a beautiful centerpiece for your Christmas table.

RELATED: This 5-minute fudge wreath is the perfect treat for Christmas party hosts who hate baking

While it’s technically a Christmas treat, what’s stopping you from making this fudge from Hugs & Cookies XOXO year-round? We won’t tell…

You will need:

  • 3 cups sugar
  • ¾ cup butter
  • ⅔ cup evaporated milk or half and half
  • 12 ounces white chocolate chips
  • 7 ounces marshmallow creme
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 3 tablespoons red food coloring

Tip: The marble effect is created by swirling a knife through the fudge before it cools.

Get the full recipe from Hugs & Cookies XOXO.

More of our favorite Christmas goodies

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

Illuminate your cookie swap with these Christmas lights sugar cookies
Food and drink

Illuminate your cookie swap with these Christmas lights sugar cookies

,
People are raving about Miller High Life’s festive holiday bottle
Food and drink

People are raving about Miller High Life’s festive holiday bottle

Flickr / Dancer4_1
Food and drink

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

,
This is everything: How to make knockoff Tootsie Rolls in your Instant Pot
Food and drink

This is everything: How to make knockoff Tootsie Rolls in your Instant Pot

,
Advertisement