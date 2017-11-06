Food and drink

If you’re looking for something to do with leftover Halloween candy, gooey Reese’s monkey bread is the answer to all your problems

As if it wasn’t delicious enough, the gooey brown sugar pull-apart bread gets an upgrade. By tucking a piece of a Reese’s cup inside every ball of dough, each bite becomes a chocolate peanut butter flavor explosion.

Your kids just might love this snack more than trick-or-treating.

To make things even tastier, the recipe calls for topping the whole thing with peanut butter glaze when it comes out of the oven. Is your mouth watering yet?

Here’s what you’ll need:


  • 2 16-oz. packages refrigerated biscuits, each biscuit divided into two pieces
  • 32 mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (or sub 8 whole Reese’s Cups cut into fourths)
  • ¾ cup butter, melted
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 2 cup powdered sugar
  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter, melted
  • ¼-½ cup milk
  • ¼ cup chopped Reese’s peanut butter cups

Find the full instructions on Shared Food.

