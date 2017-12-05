Menu
With only 115 calories per ⅓ cup, this recipe takes all the guilt out of one of our favorite snacks.

Pimento cheese is a staple of the South, but as delicious as it is, it’s not very diet-friendly, thanks to cheese, mayo, and cream cheese. This recipe swaps cream cheese for a fat-free version and mayo for Greek yogurt.


Leaving half the cheese as full-fat maintains the flavor and only adds a few calories.

Whip up a batch and serve with celery for a healthy treat, believe it or not.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 4 oz. shredded fat-free cheddar cheese
  • 1 chive
  • 3 oz. fat-free cream cheese
  • ¼ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 4 oz. jar pimentos, drained
  • ½ tsp. lemon juice
  • ½ tsp. Worcestershire
  • ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
  • salt & pepper to taste

Find the full recipe on The Skinny Fork.

Jessie Taylor
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
