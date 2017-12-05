With only 115 calories per ⅓ cup, this recipe takes all the guilt out of one of our favorite snacks.
Pimento cheese is a staple of the South, but as delicious as it is, it’s not very diet-friendly, thanks to cheese, mayo, and cream cheese. This recipe swaps cream cheese for a fat-free version and mayo for Greek yogurt.
Leaving half the cheese as full-fat maintains the flavor and only adds a few calories.
Whip up a batch and serve with celery for a healthy treat, believe it or not.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 oz. shredded fat-free cheddar cheese
- 1 chive
- 3 oz. fat-free cream cheese
- ¼ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- 4 oz. jar pimentos, drained
- ½ tsp. lemon juice
- ½ tsp. Worcestershire
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- salt & pepper to taste