With only 115 calories per ⅓ cup, this recipe takes all the guilt out of one of our favorite snacks.

Pimento cheese is a staple of the South, but as delicious as it is, it’s not very diet-friendly, thanks to cheese, mayo, and cream cheese. This recipe swaps cream cheese for a fat-free version and mayo for Greek yogurt.





Leaving half the cheese as full-fat maintains the flavor and only adds a few calories.

Whip up a batch and serve with celery for a healthy treat, believe it or not.

Here’s what you’ll need:

4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz. shredded fat-free cheddar cheese

1 chive

3 oz. fat-free cream cheese

¼ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

4 oz. jar pimentos, drained

½ tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. Worcestershire

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

salt & pepper to taste

Find the full recipe on The Skinny Fork.