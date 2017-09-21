Slow cooker pumpkin pie? It exists, it couldn’t be easier to make, and it’s delicious

We’re all about slow cookers in the fall and winter. (Check out some of our favorite Crock-Pot recipes.)

These small appliances are perfect for making dinners and soups, but have you ever used one to cook dessert?

This Thanksgiving, bring out your slow cooker and make the easiest pumpkin pie on the planet. This tasty holiday dessert from Rodale Organic Life is deep dish and has no crust — plus, putting it in the slow cooker frees up the oven for turkey!

You will need:

3 cups pumpkin puree



24 ounces evaporated milk

1½ cups brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs, beaten

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

Get the full recipe from Rodale Organic Life.

