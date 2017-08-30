This painless hack makes green grapes taste exactly like Sour Patch Kids
After one taste of these, the kids will be begging for grapes for every snack!

This fun twist on grapes from Dinner then Dessert makes fresh fruit taste exactly like candy. But, unlike candy, too many of these won’t result in a painful trip to the dentist. Best of all, you only need a couple basic ingredients to make them.

Sour candy lovers won’t be able to get enough!

You will need:


  • 3 pounds green grapes
  • Gelatin mixes
    • ⅓ box Jolly Rancher Watermelon
    • ⅓ box Jolly Rancher Green Apple
    • ⅓ box Jell-O Lemon
    • ⅓ box Jell-O Ornage
  • 1 cup water
  • Toothpicks

It couldn’t possibly be easier! Get the full recipe from Dinner then Dessert.

