Get your tacos out of their shells and into the place they truly belong — mixed with mac & cheese

We absolutely love Mexican food — the cheesier, the better.

But this dish may top them all in the cheesy department. It’s taco meat mixed with macaroni & cheese. Best fusion ever.

You will need:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 envelope taco seasoning
  • 1 box elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
  • 2½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 cups milk

Top each serving of taco mac & cheese with sour cream, salsa, and chopped green onions. Follow along with a written recipe at Cooking Panda.


