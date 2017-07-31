Get your tacos out of their shells and into the place they truly belong — mixed with mac & cheese

We absolutely love Mexican food — the cheesier, the better.
But this dish may top them all in the cheesy department. It’s taco meat mixed with macaroni & cheese. Best fusion ever.
You will need:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 envelope taco seasoning
- 1 box elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
- 2½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 cups milk
Top each serving of taco mac & cheese with sour cream, salsa, and chopped green onions. Follow along with a written recipe at Cooking Panda.
