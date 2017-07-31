Get your tacos out of their shells and into the place they truly belong — mixed with mac & cheese

We absolutely love Mexican food — the cheesier, the better.

But this dish may top them all in the cheesy department. It’s taco meat mixed with macaroni & cheese. Best fusion ever.

You will need:

1 pound ground beef

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 box elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

2½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

2 cups milk

Top each serving of taco mac & cheese with sour cream, salsa, and chopped green onions. Follow along with a written recipe at Cooking Panda.





