Chicken tenders are one of the simple joys of American life, and even Whole 30 can’t deprive you of that happiness.
This recipe from The Food Network is especially great if you’re trying to diet with kids around — no need to make separate food for them. The “breading” is made from almonds, sesame seed, and herbs, so there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to breaking your diet.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the tenders:
- 1 cup salted roasted almonds
- ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- Kosher salt
- 1 pound chicken tenders
For the dipping sauce:
- 12-oz jar roasted red peppers
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste