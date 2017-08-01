Relive the simple joy of a Shirley Temple with this cake
The simple childhood joy of drinking a Shirley Temple can now be made into a cake, and that’s certainly cause for celebration.

7Up makes the cake moist while adding classic lemon-lime flavor. Extra cherry juice is added after the cake comes out of the oven, plus a lemon glaze gives it the perfect finish.

Bake one today for a fun summertime treat!

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the cake:

  • 1½ cups butter, softened

  • 3 cups granulated sugar
  • 5 large eggs
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons lemon extract
  • ¾ cup 7Up
  • 1 jar maraschino cherries 10 oz, drained and juice reserved

For the glaze:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon extract
  • 3-4 tablespoons milk

Find the full recipe on Tastes of Lizzy T.

