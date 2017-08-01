Relive the simple joy of a Shirley Temple with this cake

The simple childhood joy of drinking a Shirley Temple can now be made into a cake, and that’s certainly cause for celebration.

7Up makes the cake moist while adding classic lemon-lime flavor. Extra cherry juice is added after the cake comes out of the oven, plus a lemon glaze gives it the perfect finish.

RELATED: The secret ingredient in this gorgeous lemon-lime pound cake definitely surprised us

Bake one today for a fun summertime treat!

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the cake:

1½ cups butter, softened



3 cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons lemon extract

¾ cup 7Up

1 jar maraschino cherries 10 oz, drained and juice reserved

For the glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon lemon extract

3-4 tablespoons milk

Find the full recipe on Tastes of Lizzy T.