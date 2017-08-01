Relive the simple joy of a Shirley Temple with this cake

The simple childhood joy of drinking a Shirley Temple can now be made into a cake, and that’s certainly cause for celebration.
7Up makes the cake moist while adding classic lemon-lime flavor. Extra cherry juice is added after the cake comes out of the oven, plus a lemon glaze gives it the perfect finish.
Bake one today for a fun summertime treat!
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the cake:
- 1½ cups butter, softened
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 5 large eggs
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons lemon extract
- ¾ cup 7Up
- 1 jar maraschino cherries 10 oz, drained and juice reserved
For the glaze:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon extract
- 3-4 tablespoons milk
Find the full recipe on Tastes of Lizzy T.