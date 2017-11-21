Thanksgiving is a day for gratitude, reflection, family — and food, of course!

But, because not everybody likes to cook, plenty of restaurant chains will offer dine-in and/or carryout options on Thanksgiving Day.





RELATED: Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

Here are a few of them:

Applebee’s

Some locations of your favorite “Neighborhood Grill + Bar” will have special Thanksgiving menus. (Keep in mind that this doesn’t apply to every Applebee’s, so be sure to call ahead!)

Per RestaurantNews.com, the chain’s Thanksgiving offerings include turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, and garlic green beans.

Boston Market

Much like Applebee’s, Boston Market will serve all the Thanksgiving favorites. Individual meals cost $12.99, while the Feast for Three is $34.99 and features turkey or chicken, three sides, three dinner rolls, and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Cracker Barrel

This staple of America’s interstate exits has both dine-in and to-go Thanksgiving options.

For $12.99 per adult and $7.99 per child, customers can feast on the Turkey n’ Dressing Meal of turkey, gravy, sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of side, drink, buttermilk biscuits or cornbread, and pumpkin pie, according to RestaurantNews.com.

Cracker Barrel’s to-go offerings include a Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal for 10 and a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal for six.

Fogo de Chão

This one is strictly for carnivores. The Brazilian steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Enjoy a four-course “Family Style” Italian feast that includes a bruschetta appetizer; salad; choice of meat, sides and pasta; and dessert. Dine-in and carryout options are available.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

The Ruth’s Chris three-course turkey dinner is $39.95 per adult and $12.95 per child. It features a choice of salad or gumbo; turkey and stuffing with choice of side; and pumpkin cheesecake with ice cream.

Visit ruthschris.com to see if your location offers the Thanksgiving menu.