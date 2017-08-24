Savor a taste of the tropics with her 5-ingredient Key lime dump cake that bakes in a slow cooker

I’ve never made a dump cake before, but when I found a recipe for a Key lime one that cooks in a Crock-Pot, I knew I had to try it.
RELATED: If you have 4 ingredients and a slow cooker, you can make this divine apple cobbler
This dish uses cake mix; that and the slow cooker make it so easy, and y’all know I’m all about easy.
You will need:
- 28 ounces (or 2 cans) sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup Key lime juice
- 1 box French vanilla cake mix
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 3 egg yolks
Don’t forget to garnish your cake with whipped cream and lime spirals!
More easy treats from Elissa the Mom
- Simple 2-ingredient, no-churn ice cream
- The best, sweetest French toast you’ll ever taste
- Pumpkin pie has never been easier
- Painless 6-ingredient cheesecake
- Adding bacon to brownies will change your life
Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!