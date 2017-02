Snack time doesn’t get any quicker or easier — and this one’s healthy to boot!

Only three basic ingredients stand between you and this sushi from Yummiest Food. Best of all, it’s fun to make; kids will love “rolling” their own sushi before digging in.

RELATED: This 4-ingredient cookies & cream popcorn is the movie snack of your dreams

You will need:

2 flour tortillas

2 bananas

4 tablespoons Nutella

Get the full recipe here.