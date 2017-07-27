She makes game night a little sweeter with donut bingo

What’s a sweet way to make game night a little more fun? Add donuts!

How adorable is this homemade donut checker board game? And how fun would donut bingo be? Use mini donuts as markers and you’ll be all set to have a little snack once you call “bingo!” (or “donut!)

AwwSam provides all the colorful printouts you need for a sweet game night.

You can play:

Donut bingo



Donut tic-tac-toe

Donut checkers

You can find her recipe for mini donuts on AwwSam, too.