She shares the secret to making baked donuts look and taste fried

Deep frying obviously makes everything taste delicious, but to cook something like that at home really takes a lot of effort.
Aside from the health benefits of baked donuts, it’s just easier to make a whole batch at one time in the oven.
RELATED: Someone deep-fried a cheeseburger and it looks unbelievably delicious
Once you hear her tips, see if you can fool your friends with these baked goodies.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the donut dough
- 3¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2¼ teaspoons active dried yeast
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup milk
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
For the glaze:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1½ tsp. vanilla
- 3 tbsp. water