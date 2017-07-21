She shares the secret to making baked donuts look and taste fried

Deep frying obviously makes everything taste delicious, but to cook something like that at home really takes a lot of effort.

Aside from the health benefits of baked donuts, it’s just easier to make a whole batch at one time in the oven.

RELATED: Someone deep-fried a cheeseburger and it looks unbelievably delicious

Once you hear her tips, see if you can fool your friends with these baked goodies.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the donut dough

3¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt



¼ cup granulated sugar

2¼ teaspoons active dried yeast

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup milk

1/3 cup water

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

For the glaze: