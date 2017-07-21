Food and drink

She shares the secret to making baked donuts look and taste fried

Article will continue after advertisement

Deep frying obviously makes everything taste delicious, but to cook something like that at home really takes a lot of effort.

Aside from the health benefits of baked donuts, it’s just easier to make a whole batch at one time in the oven.

RELATED: Someone deep-fried a cheeseburger and it looks unbelievably delicious

Once you hear her tips, see if you can fool your friends with these baked goodies.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the donut dough

  • 3¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons salt

  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 2¼ teaspoons active dried yeast
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup  water
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla extract

For the glaze:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1½ tsp. vanilla
  • 3 tbsp. water
Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement