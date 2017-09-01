She swaps shells for lettuce to put a deliciously healthy spin on taco night

Who says tacos need to be loaded with carbs? My version swaps the shells for lettuce!
RELATED: Not eating carbs? 7 no-bread sandwiches for your diet’s delight
Tyson describes them as “tacos without taco,” and I guess that’s fair. But he agrees with me that they’re delicious, shell or no shell. This is a great, light dinner for summer (or any time, really).
You will need:
Meat
- Ground turkey breast
- ⅔ cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup hot Mexican tomato sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Chicken broth
Homemade pico de gallo
- 3 Roma tomatoes, chopped
- Cilantro
- ½ purple onion, chopped
- 1 lime
Toppings
- Cheese
- Greek yogurt
- Avocado
- Homemade pico de gallo
And, of course, you’ll need romaine lettuce to replace the taco shells.
Tip: When you’re cutting up onions, wear your children’s swim goggles. They’ll prevent your eyes from watering!
More healthy dinners from Elissa the Mom
- Spicy tortilla soup (made with leftover rotisserie chicken!)
- “Chop and drop” chicken and veggies
- Make-ahead turkey burritos — “It’s like healthy Taco Bell!”
- Dad’s favorite meatloaf
- Ham fried rice, perfect for Easter leftovers
Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!