She swaps shells for lettuce to put a deliciously healthy spin on taco night

Who says tacos need to be loaded with carbs? My version swaps the shells for lettuce!

Tyson describes them as “tacos without taco,” and I guess that’s fair. But he agrees with me that they’re delicious, shell or no shell. This is a great, light dinner for summer (or any time, really).

You will need:

Meat

Ground turkey breast

⅔ cup onion, chopped

1 cup hot Mexican tomato sauce



2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Chicken broth

Homemade pico de gallo

3 Roma tomatoes, chopped

Cilantro

½ purple onion, chopped

1 lime

Toppings

Cheese

Greek yogurt

Avocado

Homemade pico de gallo

And, of course, you’ll need romaine lettuce to replace the taco shells.

Tip: When you’re cutting up onions, wear your children’s swim goggles. They’ll prevent your eyes from watering!

