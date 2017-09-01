Food and drink

She swaps shells for lettuce to put a deliciously healthy spin on taco night

Who says tacos need to be loaded with carbs? My version swaps the shells for lettuce!

Tyson describes them as “tacos without taco,” and I guess that’s fair. But he agrees with me that they’re delicious, shell or no shell. This is a great, light dinner for summer (or any time, really).

You will need:

Meat

  • Ground turkey breast
  • ⅔ cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup hot Mexican tomato sauce

  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Chicken broth

Homemade pico de gallo

  • 3 Roma tomatoes, chopped
  • Cilantro
  • ½ purple onion, chopped
  • 1 lime

Toppings

  • Cheese
  • Greek yogurt
  • Avocado
  • Homemade pico de gallo

And, of course, you’ll need romaine lettuce to replace the taco shells.

Tip: When you’re cutting up onions, wear your children’s swim goggles. They’ll prevent your eyes from watering!

