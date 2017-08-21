Food and drink

Spike your sparkling water obsession and make the perfect summer cocktail

Article will continue after advertisement

LaCroix is known as “mom beer” because it’s tasty and fizzy and calorie-free — the perfect thing to drink in the evenings when everyone else is drinking high-calorie beers and you want something a little special that won’t wreck your diet.

RELATED: Childhood classic meets adult beverage: For a real treat, dissolve cotton candy in this cocktail

But if you actually want alcohol, here are a few ways to jazz up that water and your night.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the Blackberry & Vanilla Bean Gin Spritzer:

  • 5-6 blackberries

  • 2 oz gin
  • 4 oz Berry LaCroix
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ vanilla bean

For the Lemon & Rosemary Gin Spritzer:

  • 1 lemon wedge
  • 2 oz gin
  • 2 oz Lemon LaCroix
  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 3 sprigs of rosemary + 1 for garnish

For the Mango Coconut Cooler Cocktail:

  • 1½ oz mango puree
  • ½ oz fresh orange or Mandarin juice
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 5 oz Coconut LaCroix

Find the full recipes on eHow.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement