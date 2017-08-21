Spike your sparkling water obsession and make the perfect summer cocktail

LaCroix is known as “mom beer” because it’s tasty and fizzy and calorie-free — the perfect thing to drink in the evenings when everyone else is drinking high-calorie beers and you want something a little special that won’t wreck your diet.
But if you actually want alcohol, here are a few ways to jazz up that water and your night.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the Blackberry & Vanilla Bean Gin Spritzer:
- 5-6 blackberries
- 2 oz gin
- 4 oz Berry LaCroix
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ vanilla bean
For the Lemon & Rosemary Gin Spritzer:
- 1 lemon wedge
- 2 oz gin
- 2 oz Lemon LaCroix
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 3 sprigs of rosemary + 1 for garnish
For the Mango Coconut Cooler Cocktail:
- 1½ oz mango puree
- ½ oz fresh orange or Mandarin juice
- 1 lime wedge
- 5 oz Coconut LaCroix