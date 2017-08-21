Spike your sparkling water obsession and make the perfect summer cocktail

LaCroix is known as “mom beer” because it’s tasty and fizzy and calorie-free — the perfect thing to drink in the evenings when everyone else is drinking high-calorie beers and you want something a little special that won’t wreck your diet.

RELATED: Childhood classic meets adult beverage: For a real treat, dissolve cotton candy in this cocktail

But if you actually want alcohol, here are a few ways to jazz up that water and your night.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the Blackberry & Vanilla Bean Gin Spritzer:

5-6 blackberries



2 oz gin

4 oz Berry LaCroix

½ cup water

½ cup granulated sugar

½ vanilla bean

For the Lemon & Rosemary Gin Spritzer:

1 lemon wedge

2 oz gin

2 oz Lemon LaCroix

½ cup water

½ cup granulated sugar

3 sprigs of rosemary + 1 for garnish

For the Mango Coconut Cooler Cocktail:

1½ oz mango puree

½ oz fresh orange or Mandarin juice

1 lime wedge

5 oz Coconut LaCroix

Find the full recipes on eHow.