Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino has our taste buds confused

Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino looks like the dreamer’s delight. It’s colorful. It’s topped with a dash of pink and purple glittery powder. There’s a whole lot of mysterious left for the eye’s imagination.

So what is it exactly?

The Seattle-based company probably said it best in its tweet on Wednesday: “As rare as… a unicorn. The color-changing, flavor-changing #UnicornFrappuccino—here for a limited time at participating stores.”

As rare as… a unicorn. The color-changing, flavor-changing #UnicornFrappuccino—here for a limited time at participating stores.🦄✨ pic.twitter.com/TaIQrF8fac — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 19, 2017

It’s made with whole milk, mango syrup, creme frappuccino syrup and a blue drizzle. There is no coffee, and it’s caffeine free.





The magical drink starts off with a sweet, charming flavor. Sip after sip, there is a fruity transformation — mango, perhaps. Casual swirls of the straw will reveal that this Frappuccino not only changes in flavor, but also in color from purple to pink. It is truly a unicorn.

The real surprise comes as the whipped cream and fairy powder melts into the drink.

Whoa, things just got really sour.

We’re not the only ones who had to think hard about what we just tasted.

this tastes like orange trident gum and hot dog water dont waste your money on it!! #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/f6sNuyuSRj — Gabrielle (@GabyRainnn) April 19, 2017

.@starbucks hi yes I'd like my money back to buy a new esophagus #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/1yeCuHaZQm — Barrett Tryon (@btreports) April 19, 2017

Forgive me unicorns of the world, but the #unicornfrappuccino tastes like molten clown. Sad face. — Juliette Miranda (@MorningNeurosis) April 19, 2017

It's been 2 hours since I threw away my #unicornfrappuccino after 5 sips, and I still feel nauseous. 😷 #neveragain — Amber Alkafarna 🔆 (@AmberMarieXoxo_) April 19, 2017

Do we hate the Unicorn? Do we love the Unicorn? Well, it’s interesting, but it ultimately depends on the drinker.

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino is available from April 19-23.