Step away from the oven with rhubarb cheesecake parfaits

As the days grow warmer and longer, we would rather go outside and enjoy spring than spend time in the kitchen. With these no-bake treats, we can do just that.

The rhubarb cheesecake parfaits from Hungry Girl Por Vida means dessert can be quick and easy, so you can have more time to enjoy your day.

You will need:

4 cups chopped rhubarb

2/3 cup raspberries (optional)



2/3-1 cup sugar

juice of 1/2 lemon

6 graham crackers, ground into crumbs

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

whipped cream for garnish

Get the full recipe here.