Finally, a use for all that leftover taco seasoning — use it to make taco popcorn

No movie night is complete without popcorn, but who wants to eat the stuff from the microwaved bag?
If you have a half-empty envelope of taco seasoning in your cupboard (as we often do after making tacos), here’s a fun way to incorporate it into a snack.
You only need four ingredients to make this tasty taco popcorn from Gimme Some Oven.
You will need:
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- ½ cup popcorn kernels
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- ~1 teaspoon salt