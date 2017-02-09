Finally, a use for all that leftover taco seasoning — use it to make taco popcorn
No movie night is complete without popcorn, but who wants to eat the stuff from the microwaved bag?

If you have a half-empty envelope of taco seasoning in your cupboard (as we often do after making tacos), here’s a fun way to incorporate it into a snack.

You only need four ingredients to make this tasty taco popcorn from Gimme Some Oven.

You will need:

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil

  • ½ cup popcorn kernels
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
  • ~1 teaspoon salt

Beth Sawicki
