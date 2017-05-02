Take advantage of strawberries with these healthy oatmeal bars

It’s peak time for strawberries, and a great way to start your day and incorporate the fruit is with healthy oatmeal bars from Well Plated.

Most of the sweetness of the bars comes from the strawberries themselves, and they play a starring role in the easy morning treat.

If you want a sweeter treat, an optional vanilla glaze that comes together with a few ingredients will do the trick.

You will need:





1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cup white whole wheat flour

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 cups small-diced strawberries (about 10 ounces), divided

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (from about 1/2 small lemon)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided

1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon milk

Get the full recipe at Well Plated.