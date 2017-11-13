Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama’s hot and gooey candied yams

I recently determined that Thanksgiving is not fair. Moms do all the cooking by themselves, while dads and kids watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and occasionally wander into the kitchen to whine about being hungry.

So, this year, I proposed a little switcheroo. I challenged Tyson to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner for me while I watch football in the living room. He’ll be Elissa the Mom, and I’ll be the assistant.

When Tyson is left to his own devices, he calls Big Mama for assistance. She’s an incredible cook, and her recipes are always hits with everyone in the Elissa the Mom kitchen, including my dad.





So far, we’ve made Big Mama’s:

Now, it’s time to make her candied yams, which consist of sweet potatoes, marshmallows, spices, and a whole bunch of sugar. Sounds delicious, right?

You will need:

6 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced

Marshmallows

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 stick butter

Maple syrup (Tyson’s secret ingredient!)

I’m admittedly not a sweet potato person, but I enjoyed this dish as much as I possibly could. Actually, I enjoyed it a lot. That’s how good Big Mama’s food is.

Does a sweet potato casserole grace your Thanksgiving table?

