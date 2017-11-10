With a little help from Big Mama, Tyson makes the best cornbread stuffing we’ve ever tasted

I recently determined that Thanksgiving is not fair. Moms do all the cooking by themselves, while dads and kids watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and occasionally wander into the kitchen to whine about being hungry.

So, this year, I proposed a little switcheroo. I challenged Tyson to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner for me while I watch football in the living room. He’ll be Elissa the Mom, and I’ll be the assistant.

Whenever Tyson gets stuck in the kitchen, he calls his friend Big Mama. She’s an incredible cook, and she’s saved him on more than one Elissa the Mom shoot.





This is her recipe for cornbread stuffing, and it’s just as delicious as her five-cheese macaroni & cheese. Even my dad (remember “The Marshall,” from my DIY Halloween tombstones video?) couldn’t get enough!

It’s going to be carb overload this Thanksgiving. And I’m OK with that.

You will need:

4 boxes cornbread mix, prepared according to directions

4 eggs

1 stick butter

8 slices of bread, toasted

Sugar to tasate

1 can cream of chicken soup

6 sausage patties

2 cup chicken broth

3 stalks celery, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

Green onions (as many as you want), chopped

If you’re wondering (as my dad was) whether Big Mama is taken — yes, yes she is. But you can make her recipes whenever you want, and that’s almost as good.

