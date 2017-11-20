Menu
tyson turkey 2 Read this Next

Tyson overcomes his fear of touching raw meat to make Big Mama's apple bottom bird for Thanksgiving
Advertisement

I recently determined that Thanksgiving is not fair. Moms do all the cooking by themselves, while dads and kids watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and occasionally wander into the kitchen to whine about being hungry.


So, this year, I proposed a little switcheroo. I challenged Tyson to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner for me while I watch football in the living room. He’ll be Elissa the Mom, and I’ll be the assistant.

Typically, I’d make a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving (like I did last year), but because Tyson is in charge, we had sweet potato pie. And, best of all, this is Big Mama’s sweet potato pie recipe, so you can already imagine how good it is! Seriously, it’s called sweet, sweet, sweet potato pie!

You will need:

  • 6 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 cups evaporated milk
  • 2 tablespoons syrup
  • Graham cracker pie crust
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon cloves

My mom and her two best friends were all fans — so much so that after we finished eating, we just had to call Big Mama and tell her how delicious it was!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

More of Big Mama’s Thanksgiving recipes

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

Tyson overcomes his fear of touching raw meat to make Big Mama’s apple bottom bird for Thanksgiving
Food and drink

Tyson overcomes his fear of touching raw meat to make Big Mama’s apple bottom bird for Thanksgiving

,
What’s better than coffee for lifting your mood? Glitter coffee!
Food and drink

What’s better than coffee for lifting your mood? Glitter coffee!

,
We found a new grocery store where everything is only $3 and all organic, but there’s one catch
Food and drink

We found a new grocery store where everything is only $3 and all organic, but there’s one catch

,
Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception
Food and drink

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

,
Advertisement