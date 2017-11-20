I recently determined that Thanksgiving is not fair. Moms do all the cooking by themselves, while dads and kids watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and occasionally wander into the kitchen to whine about being hungry.





So, this year, I proposed a little switcheroo. I challenged Tyson to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner for me while I watch football in the living room. He’ll be Elissa the Mom, and I’ll be the assistant.

Typically, I’d make a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving (like I did last year), but because Tyson is in charge, we had sweet potato pie. And, best of all, this is Big Mama’s sweet potato pie recipe, so you can already imagine how good it is! Seriously, it’s called sweet, sweet, sweet potato pie!

You will need:

6 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups evaporated milk

2 tablespoons syrup

Graham cracker pie crust

1 stick butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon cloves

My mom and her two best friends were all fans — so much so that after we finished eating, we just had to call Big Mama and tell her how delicious it was!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

