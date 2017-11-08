Tyson’s Thanksgiving green bean casserole is so easy, even dads can make it

I recently determined that Thanksgiving is not fair. Moms do all the cooking by themselves, while dads and kids watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and occasionally wander into the kitchen to whine about being hungry.

So, this year, I proposed a little switcheroo. I challenged Tyson to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner for me while I watch football in the living room. He’ll be Elissa the Mom, and I’ll be the assistant.

On the heels of Big Mama’s five-cheese mac & cheese (which was so good, it was painful), Tyson whipped up a traditional green bean casserole. This one was a little less impressive; after all, the recipe is on the back of the box of crispy fried onions. But who doesn’t love a good green bean casserole?





You will need:

4 cans green beans

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 container crispy fried onions

1 cup milk

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons soy sauce

As Tyson proved, this casserole is easy enough for dads (and kids) to make. It can even be made the night before Thanksgiving.

Also, how wonderful is it that Tyson admitted that men should buy their snacks in advance?! And he finally recognizes that people pestering him while he’s cooking is not fun.

You’re learning so much, Tyson! Proud of you!

