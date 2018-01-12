Menu
jambalaya Read this Next

Let's Learn to Make | This spicy jambalaya will keep everyone coming back for more
Advertisement

Everyone loves potatoes gratin, but have you ever thought to use another vegetable? If Brussels sprouts usually come in at the bottom of the favorite vegetable list, give them a try au gratin.


Cheese sauce makes everything better, and this recipe calls for cheddar and Fontina, which are the perfect match for sprouts. And of course, you can’t go wrong with bacon.

RELATED: Easily dress up any weeknight vegetable with this 5-minute cheese sauce

Thanks, 12 Tomatoes, for this delicious recipe.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1½ pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
  • 8 oz. bacon
  • 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup Fontina cheese
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes, optional
  • Salt and pepper
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Let’s Learn to Make | This spicy jambalaya will keep everyone coming back for more

Let’s Learn to Make | This spicy jambalaya will keep everyone coming back for more

1 week of dinners for $100 | I ended the week with a bang by making these incredible buffalo chicken sweet potatoes

1 week of dinners for $100 | I ended the week with a bang by making these incredible buffalo chicken sweet potatoes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant

1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant

1 week of dinners for $100 | I whipped up this super healthy and delicious chicken salad in just 5 minutes

1 week of dinners for $100 | I whipped up this super healthy and delicious chicken salad in just 5 minutes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement