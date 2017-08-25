These $3 dinner recipes prove eating healthy doesn’t have to break the bank
Better Homes and Gardens
Healthy, delicious, and cheap — it may sound too good to be true, but rest assured, it’s real.

Better Homes and Gardens curated an amazing list of 40-some recipes that are about $3 a serving with less than 500 calories. You can browse the full list, or check out some of the favorites below. Some are even under $2 per serving.

These recipes will definitely clear up some space in your budget.

Check out these delicious recipes:


  • Pesto-prosciutto flatbread: It’s got all the trappings of pizza, without sacrificing taste or quality. What’s not to love?!
  • Chicken with Parmesan noodles: Who says healthy eating means you have to give up carbohydrates? The best part about this recipe is that not only is it tasty, but it is quick, too; sit down to dinner in about 20 minutes.
  • Fajita ranch chicken wraps: This is surprisingly filling, even with smaller portions.
  • Sunday stew: Just like Momma used to make!
  • Veggie mac n’ cheese: Use whole grain pasta, reduced fat cheese, and lots of veggies to make mac n’ cheese healthier than you thought possible.
