These $3 dinner recipes prove eating healthy doesn’t have to break the bank

Healthy, delicious, and cheap — it may sound too good to be true, but rest assured, it’s real.
Better Homes and Gardens curated an amazing list of 40-some recipes that are about $3 a serving with less than 500 calories. You can browse the full list, or check out some of the favorites below. Some are even under $2 per serving.
These recipes will definitely clear up some space in your budget.
Check out these delicious recipes:
- Pesto-prosciutto flatbread: It’s got all the trappings of pizza, without sacrificing taste or quality. What’s not to love?!
- Chicken with Parmesan noodles: Who says healthy eating means you have to give up carbohydrates? The best part about this recipe is that not only is it tasty, but it is quick, too; sit down to dinner in about 20 minutes.
- Fajita ranch chicken wraps: This is surprisingly filling, even with smaller portions.
- Sunday stew: Just like Momma used to make!
- Veggie mac n’ cheese: Use whole grain pasta, reduced fat cheese, and lots of veggies to make mac n’ cheese healthier than you thought possible.