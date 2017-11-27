Menu
We finally found the secret to easily cleaning your waffle iron
If you’ve got a ton of mashed potatoes left over from Thanksgiving, you probably won’t have any trouble getting rid of them.

But if you do get tired of eating the same old mashers, try adding one of these five ingredients that will transform your potatoes. Each seasoning combo pairs well with a specific type of meat, making it an easy meal plan.


We can thank SortedFood for these delicious ideas:

  1. Whole grain mustard
  2. Horseradish sauce
  3. Fennel seeds and cumin seeds
  4. Garlic, basil, and lemon zest
  5. Red chili, lime zest, and coriander mixed into mashed sweet potatoes

Try one this week and you might have a new recipe to add to your regular rotation.

Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
