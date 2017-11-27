If you’ve got a ton of mashed potatoes left over from Thanksgiving, you probably won’t have any trouble getting rid of them.

But if you do get tired of eating the same old mashers, try adding one of these five ingredients that will transform your potatoes. Each seasoning combo pairs well with a specific type of meat, making it an easy meal plan.





We can thank SortedFood for these delicious ideas:

Whole grain mustard Horseradish sauce Fennel seeds and cumin seeds Garlic, basil, and lemon zest Red chili, lime zest, and coriander mixed into mashed sweet potatoes

Try one this week and you might have a new recipe to add to your regular rotation.