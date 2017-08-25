These 5-ingredient lunches pack some serious flavor and can be made in a dorm room

Cooking doesn’t have to be complicated to be flavorful. If you’re a college student looking to save money, or someone who just wants to simplify your cooking routine, these recipes are for you.

Turn your dorm room into a restaurant with these simple ingredients plus some olive oil, a George Foreman grill, and a toaster oven, and you’ve got lunch for every day of the week. As a bonus, many of the ingredients overlap, so your weekly shopping list won’t be too long.

You’ll be shocked by how much flavor and texture you can achieve in a dish with only five ingredients.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Tuna melt quesadilla

Canned tuna

Salsa

Mayo

Flour tortilla

Cheese

Turkey panini

Lettuce

Dressing

Flatbread

Cheese

Turkey lunch meat

Avocado toast

Whole wheat bread

Garlic clove

Pickles

Avocado

Roasted red peppers

Beefy lettuce wraps

Shredded carrots

Roast beef lunch meat

Lettuce

Soy sauce

Sesame seeds

Taco salad

Flour tortilla

Lettuce

Yogurt

Salsa

Black beans

With these recipes and a small pantry of supplies, you’ll be saving money on food in no time.