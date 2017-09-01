These 5 make-ahead salads make sticking to your diet easier than ever

Meal-prepping is great if you’re trying to eat healthier. It’s much easier to stick to your plan if all you have to do is pull a tasty meal out of the fridge and eat.
Basically, meal prepping involves cooking a whole weeks worth of meals at once so they are ready to grab and go at meal time. It takes all the decision-making out of eating, so you don’t have the option to choose something that will break your diet.
RELATED: Believe it or not, you can actually prep an entire week’s worth of meals in just one hour — here’s how
Salads, though an obvious diet food, are a little more difficult to prep in advance. But once you get the hang of it, layering raw veggies can be just as easy as cooking a stir-fry ahead of time. Just be sure to schedule them at the beginning of the week so you don’t have to freeze them.
If you’re a dedicated meal-prepper looking for a few salad recipes to work into the mix, we’ve found five great options from The Kitchy Kitchen. Most of the salads are not lettuce-based, which means they won’t get soggy in the fridge.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Macro Biotic Salad
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked and cooled
- 4 ounces salmon, cooked and flaked
- 1 carrot, shredded
- 1 nori sheet, crumbled
- 3 tablespoons green onion
- 3 tablespoons cooked hijiki
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
Dan Dan Kale Salad
- 2 cups kale leaves
- 3 tablespoons peanut sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili oil
- 3 tablespoons peanuts
- 3 tablespoons green onion
- ½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 cup tofu, cubed
Beet and Goat Cheese
- ¾ cup cooked quinoa
- 2 cooked beets
- ¼ cup walnuts, lightly toasted
- 1 cup spinach, packed
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Apple Cheddar
- 1 cup quinoa
- ½ apple, cubed
- 2 ounces cheddar, cubed
- ¼ cup pecans, lightly toasted
- ½ yellow onion, caramelized
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup arugula, packed
Taco Bowl Salad
- ¾ cup brown rice, cooked and cooled
- ½ cup black beans
- 1 cooked corn
- ⅛ red onion, finely chopped
- ⅓ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- 3 tablespoons pico de gallo
- up to 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- ¼ cup Cotija cheese
Find full instructions for all five salads on The Kitchy Kitchen.