These 5 make-ahead salads make sticking to your diet easier than ever

Meal-prepping is great if you’re trying to eat healthier. It’s much easier to stick to your plan if all you have to do is pull a tasty meal out of the fridge and eat.

Basically, meal prepping involves cooking a whole weeks worth of meals at once so they are ready to grab and go at meal time. It takes all the decision-making out of eating, so you don’t have the option to choose something that will break your diet.

Salads, though an obvious diet food, are a little more difficult to prep in advance. But once you get the hang of it, layering raw veggies can be just as easy as cooking a stir-fry ahead of time. Just be sure to schedule them at the beginning of the week so you don’t have to freeze them.

If you’re a dedicated meal-prepper looking for a few salad recipes to work into the mix, we’ve found five great options from The Kitchy Kitchen. Most of the salads are not lettuce-based, which means they won’t get soggy in the fridge.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Macro Biotic Salad

1 cup brown rice, cooked and cooled

4 ounces salmon, cooked and flaked

1 carrot, shredded

1 nori sheet, crumbled

3 tablespoons green onion

3 tablespoons cooked hijiki

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Dan Dan Kale Salad

2 cups kale leaves

3 tablespoons peanut sauce

1 tablespoon chili oil

3 tablespoons peanuts

3 tablespoons green onion

½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

1 cup tofu, cubed

Beet and Goat Cheese

¾ cup cooked quinoa

2 cooked beets

¼ cup walnuts, lightly toasted

1 cup spinach, packed

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Apple Cheddar

1 cup quinoa

½ apple, cubed

2 ounces cheddar, cubed

¼ cup pecans, lightly toasted

½ yellow onion, caramelized

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 cup arugula, packed

Taco Bowl Salad

¾ cup brown rice, cooked and cooled

½ cup black beans

1 cooked corn

⅛ red onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons pico de gallo

up to 1 tablespoon hot sauce

¼ cup Cotija cheese

Find full instructions for all five salads on The Kitchy Kitchen.