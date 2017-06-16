These are the most adorable donuts of the summer

Don’t think donuts and the pool go together? Think again!

Enter AwwSam’s pool float donuts. That’s right, donuts that look like those adorable floats everyone is obsessed with this summer. How fun are these?

And they aren’t too hard to make because you start with pre-made donuts. Working with the fondant might take a few tries, but think of it as a fun craft project that you get to eat. That’s a win-win for a summer day in our book.

Here’s what you’ll need:

glazed donuts

toothpicks

fondant

gel food coloring

small paintbrush

AwwSam shows us exactly how to transform a donut into an adorable flamingo.