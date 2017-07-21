These Nutella-stuffed churros will make all your dessert dreams come true

Fried dough covered with cinnamon sugar sounds good on its own, but add Nutella and you’ve really got our attention.

Turns out, it’s not too difficult to make churros at home. The dough comes together quickly, and once the oil is heated, you’re in business. Using a star-tipped pastry bag gives the churros those familiar ridges.

Your kids are going to love this homemade treat.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the cinnamon sugar:

½ cup granulated sugar



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the churros:

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 stick unsalted butter

1 cup water

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup flour

3 large eggs, beaten

vegetable oil, for frying

½ cup Nutella, slightly heated

Find the full recipe on Handle the Heat.