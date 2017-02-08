This 5-minute mac & cheese has a super healthy vegetable hiding inside
This 5-minute mac & cheese has a super healthy vegetable hiding inside

When kids refuse to eat vegetables, moms have to go to great and creative lengths to hide the good stuff in foods they will eat. (Jessica Seinfeld wrote a whole cookbook about it!)

Since most children adore macaroni & cheese, this mom had a brilliant idea. Her five-minute mac & cheese recipe incorporates an entire zucchini!

When the cheese sauce is mixed in, the kids will never know the difference. Genius.

You will need:


  • 1½ cups pasta, uncooked
  • 1 zucchini, peeled and grated
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • ½ cup cheese, shredded

Get the full recipe at Cooking for Busy Mums.

