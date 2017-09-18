This dip will be your new favorite way to serve pizza

Hate to say it, but sometimes eating pizza just gets old.

If your family’s schedule survives on the simplicity of pizza, but you’re tired of the same old pie, try this pizza dip recipe. It’s a combination of all the best parts of pizza, lasagna, and dip all in one dish.

Serve with bread sticks and you’re sure to have a new Friday night favorite.

Here’s what you’ll need:



8 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

½ cup sour cream

8 ounces finely shredded Italian cheese blend (divided)

14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

12 slices pepperoni

4 slices cooked bacon, chopped (or ¼ cup real bacon pieces)

Your favorite bread sticks

Find the full recipe on The Slow Roasted Italian.