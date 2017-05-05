This Food Network star shows us how to easily make eating salad at home fancy and fun

Everyone can learn a thing or two when Jamie Oliver is teaching a lesson on how to make a great salad.

Jamie Oliver says he loves salads because they are “cool,” not just because they are healthy. He teaches us how to make eating salads at home more fun and delicious, even better than at a restaurant. His simple mix and match technique gives you the freedom to get creative. And that’s where the fun comes in.

To save money, buy full heads of lettuce instead of pre-washed salad bags.

Use a salad spinner to easily get perfectly dry lettuce.

Multiple lettuces give different colors, textures, and flavors to make an interesting base.

Use fresh herbs to add a punch of flavor.

Use a potato peeler to make fun cuts of typical vegetables like carrots or cucumbers.

When you taste your salad dressing, make sure it’s a little too salty and a little too tangy. That way, it’ll balance out the more bland taste of the lettuce.

Plus, he teaches his foolproof method for making any salad dressing. Once you know how to combine the proper amounts of oil and acidic ingredients, you can swap out flavors and spices to make a variety of dressings.

Watch to find out how to build a salad that’s as fun to eat as it is to make.