This hack turns grocery store breakfast syrup into a gourmet treat

If you don’t like the flavor of real maple syrup, that doesn’t mean you need to settle for store bought. This recipe takes a basic bottle and jazzes up the flavor with a few add-ins.

Butter, more maple flavoring, cinnamon, and vanilla really step up the taste, taking it from boring to gourmet.

It only takes a few minutes in a pan to heat all the ingredients. As a bonus, your syrup will be warm, which is always a treat.





Here’s what you’ll need:

24oz bottle pancake syrup – any brand

½ cup salted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. Mapaline imitation maple extract

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Find the full recipe on Mirlandra’s Kitchen. You’ll never go back!