This hack turns grocery store breakfast syrup into a gourmet treat

If you don’t like the flavor of real maple syrup, that doesn’t mean you need to settle for store bought. This recipe takes a basic bottle and jazzes up the flavor with a few add-ins.
Butter, more maple flavoring, cinnamon, and vanilla really step up the taste, taking it from boring to gourmet.
It only takes a few minutes in a pan to heat all the ingredients. As a bonus, your syrup will be warm, which is always a treat.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 24oz bottle pancake syrup – any brand
- ½ cup salted butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp. Mapaline imitation maple extract
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
You'll never go back!