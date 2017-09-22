This pineapple green curry is the perfect intro to cooking Thai food at home

There are many ways to cook different types of curry, and learning how to make a curry dish can be intimidating. Start with this simple green curry recipe.
Green curry is usually milder than other types, and adding pineapple makes the dish less spicy.
Even if you don’t like curry, you’ll love this sweet and slightly spicy combo. Add pork, or substitute chicken, for some protein and you’ve got a delicious Thai meal.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1 cup ruby rice
- 3 tbsp green curry paste
- ¾ cup coconut cream
- ¾ cup water
- 1lb pork loin, cut into 2-inch slices
- 12 oz can of pineapple cubes
- 2-3 tablespoons pineapple syrup to taste
- 5 basil leaves
Find the full recipe on Mekhala Living.