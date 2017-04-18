This slow cooker soup is called “crazy good” — one taste and you’ll understand why

One of the main reasons we love buying ham for the holidays is because we can make so many extra recipes with the leftovers. (Our own Elissa the Mom even did a whole series on it!)

If you’ve never thrown a ham bone in a bean or pea soup, you’re seriously missing out. Next time there’s a ham in your kitchen, try this slow cooker ham and bean soup from TipHero.

The TipHero staff labeled this soup “crazy good,” and it’s easy to see why. It has no fewer than 10 types of beans, thanks to a dried bean blend, and is also loaded with vegetables and, of course, ham. It even has chili flakes to give it a little kick!





We definitely aren’t waiting for cooler weather to make this one!

You will need:

24-ounce package bean blend, sorted and rinsed

2 medium celery stalks, diced

1 medium onion, diced

3 medium carrots, diced

1 pound smoked ham, diced (you can also use hock or bone)

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 small sprigs fresh rosemary

5 or 6 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

2 quarts chicken broth

15.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper

Get the full recipe at TipHero.