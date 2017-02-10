This Valentine’s Day, say “I love you” in the most meaningful way possible — with pie

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and we’ve yet to meet a woman who would willingly turn down dessert.

Therefore, we think it’s safe to assume that a sweet treat is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for anybody.

Check out this lovely creation. The baker used cookie cutters and good old-fashioned creativity to create a pie worthy of true love.

Read more about her methods at Pies are Awesome.





But if you want your Valentine’s Day dessert to be a little less time-consuming, check out this easy red velvet lava cake.