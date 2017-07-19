If you have a can of refrigerated biscuits, you can easily make these insanely delicious taco empanadas

Feast your eyes on the gorgeous (and delicious!) taco empanada.

Believe it or not, this delightful dinner began its life as a can of refrigerated biscuit dough. And, excluding garnish, it only has four ingredients!

You’ll love how easy they are to make, and your family will love how amazing they taste!

You will need:

1 can large refrigerated biscuits

¾ cup refried beans, divided



1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

¾ cup prepared taco meat, divided

Salt and pepper (optional)

Top your finished empanadas with chopped tomato, green onion, and sour cream! Get the full recipe from Amanda’s Cookin’.

