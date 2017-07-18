Wait until you see all the incredible ingredients on McDonald’s newest burger

Signature Sriracha is coming to a Mickey D’s near you.

The world’s largest restaurant chain recently announced that it is expanding its sriracha offerings to restaurants nationwide, after a successful trial run in certain West Coast locations.

According to McDonald’s, the Signature Sriracha sandwiches start with the customer’s choice of a quarter-pound beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy buttermilk chicken. The meat is topped with “crispy onions, juicy sliced tomato and a blend of baby spinach and kale,” plus “zesty, spicy Sriracha Mac sauce.”

RELATED: McDonald’s is switching from frozen to fresh beef — here’s why that may be a bad move





Signature Sriracha will grace McDonald’s menus later this month. The fast-food chain will also offer sides of Sriracha Mac sauce — perfect for dipping fries and McNuggets — for a limited time.

Here are some of the craziest McDonald’s dishes from around the world:

(H/T: Delish)